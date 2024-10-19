Is Newcastle United v Brighton on TV? Streaming rules plus early team and injury news

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United host Brighton in the Premier League later today aiming to extend their unbeaten home record this season.

The Magpies are unbeaten so far at home this season and have tasted just one defeat in all competitions, coming at Craven Cottage against Fulham last month. Eddie Howe’s side currently sit 7th in the table and know a win today would see them end the day above their visitors.

Brighton, meanwhile, have made a solid start to life under Fabian Hurzeler and defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 before the international break as they overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit to secure all three points. Yankuba Minteh’s return to St James’ Park, a stadium he never featured at during his one year as a Magpies player, adds an extra layer of spice to this afternoon’s match.

Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know about Newcastle United’s clash with Brighton and Hove Albion:

When is Newcastle United v Brighton?

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Brighton takes place at 3pm today. Peter Bankes will referee the game with Tony Harrington on VAR duties at Stockley Park.

Is Newcastle United v Brighton on TV?

No, today’s match will not be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom. The ‘3pm blackout’ rule remains in effect, meaning any game that kicks-off at 3pm on a Saturday, such as this one, is not allowed to be broadcast live in the UK. The new St James’ Park STACK is also not permitted to show the game live.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James’ Park online and on our social media channels.

What’s the latest Newcastle United injury and team news?

Howe will be unable to call on the services of Kieran Trippier this weekend, with the former England man set to spend the next few weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. However, Alexander Isak could be back in contention for a starting spot after missing their last three matches with a broken toe.