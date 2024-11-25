Is Newcastle United v West Ham on TV? Streaming details plus injury news

Newcastle United go in search of four successive victories when they host West Ham at St James’ Park tonight.

Eddie Howe’s side won back-to-back Premier League matches before the international break and will be aiming to make it four wins on the spin in all competitions when Julen Lopetegui’s side head to St James’ Park this evening. West Ham, meanwhile, have had a slow start under their new manager but will be hoping to transform their fortunes on Tyneside.

The last six meetings between the two sides at St James’ Park have been evenly shared with both sides winning twice with two draws. Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of Newcastle United v West Ham.

When is Newcastle United v West Ham?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham kicks off at 8pm at St James’ Park tonight. Craig Pawson will referee the game with Chris Kavanagh on VAR duty at Stockley Park.

Is Newcastle United v West Ham on TV?

Yes, tonight’s game between Newcastle United and West Ham will be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom. Sky Sports Monday Night Football will begin at 6:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Can Newcastle United v West Ham be streamed online?

A Now TV sports day pass can be purchased for £14.99 that will give you access to Newcastle’s clash with the Hammers.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle and talkSPORT will have full radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James’ Park online and on our social media channels.

What’s the latest Newcastle United injury news?

The Magpies will be without Dan Burn through suspension. Burn picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Nottingham Forest and was handed a one-match ban.

Emil Krafth has suffered a broken collarbone and will also miss out alongside Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman. There is hope that Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier may be fit enough to return to the squad, however.