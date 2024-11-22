Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has confirmed that Callum Wilson could be available for their clash with West Ham on Monday night.

Wilson hasn’t featured for Newcastle United this season having been injured during pre-season and has had a potential return date pushed further and further back by the club throughout his recovery. However, Howe has revealed that Wilson will return to training later today and that he could be available to face the Hammers on Monday night.

Speaking about the 32-year-old, Howe said: “He’s doing well. We anticipate he’s going to train with the group today. Whether he’s quite there for West Ham, let’s see, there’s a chance, there’s a chance he could be involved. But he has to get through the next few days in training first.”

Wilson has scored 12 goals in 14 games against the Hammers during his career with both Newcastle United and Bournemouth, four more than he has managed against any other team during his top-flight career. Asked by the Gazette if that record may force the club to take a risk on the striker on Monday night, Howe replied: “We would just love Callum available, regardless of the opposition.

“Of course, we are aware that he has done well against West Ham during his career, but it has to be the right decision for him and the long-term prospects of keeping him fit.”

The Magpies won three matches in a row before the international break and will be keen to make it four on the spin on Monday night.