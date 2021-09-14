Bielsa’s side have taken just two points from their first four league games, however, Leeds were handed a tough start to their second season back in the Premier League.

Draws against Everton and Burnley were sandwiched between an opening-day defeat to Manchester United and their disappointing 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at Elland Road last time out.

However, Leeds did the double over Newcastle last season and will travel to St James’s Park full of optimism, despite their potential defensive selection crisis.

Trying to predict what side and system Bielsa will put out is difficult at the best of times, never mind when injuries and suspensions may mean his whole defence may have to be shifted around.

However, here, we give it a go and try to predict the team Bielsa will send out to face Newcastle United on Friday night:

1. GK: Illan Meslier The 21 year-old has impressed greatly since his move to England last summer. However, this season, he has conceded 11 goals in just four league games with his only clean-sheet coming against Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2. RB: Stuart Dallas Dallas is a very versatile option for Marcelo Bielsa and he may be asked to move from midfield where he featured against Liverpool to fill-in at right-back against Newcastle as the Argentinian shuffles his defence. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

3. CB: Luke Ayling Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are currently sidelined with injury and because of Pascal Struijk’s red-card against Liverpool, it’s likely that Ayling may shift from full-back into the heart of the defence. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

4. CB: Liam Cooper Cooper is Leeds United’s only fit and available recognised centre-back - unless injury strikes, he’s almost certainly guaranteed a starting-spot on Friday night. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales