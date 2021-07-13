Isaac Hayden links to Southampton rubbished as Newcastle United midfielder eyes Tyneside stay

The Gazette understands reports of ‘talks’ with Southampton over the sale of the popular former Arsenal man are untrue, with club sources rubbishing the links this morning.

Claims of links to Watford, which surfaced last week, are also believed to be untrue, with head coach Steve Bruce, at this stage, likely to hang on to the 26-year-old ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

Bruce is keen to add to his United ranks in the coming weeks, with midfield one key area he is looking to strengthen. This want has seen the Magpies linked with a number of midfield targets, including Southampton’s own Mario Lemina as well as the Hornets’ Will Hughes. The second link has, according to sources, also been played down.

Isaac Hayden of Newcastle United is challenged by Ahmed Elmohamady of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on March 12, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

The latest name to crop up on the rumour mill is Turkish international Irfan Kahveci, currently of Fenerbahce, while interested is understood to be retained in Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury.

At the weekend Hayden took to Twitter to celebrate his five-year anniversary at Newcastle – and seemingly commit his immediate future to United.

He said: “5 Years today defending the @nufc badge. What a journey it’s been, wouldn’t have changed it for the world. Looking forward to the season ahead. #nufc.”

The player is back in full first-team training ahead of next season, after missing the final months of the 2020/21 campaign with a knee injury.

Hayden only signed a new six-year deal with the Magpies in 2020.

