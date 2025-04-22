Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has helped Portsmouth secure safety in the Championship during his loan spell at Fratton Park.

The midfielder joined Portsmouth on a half-season loan in January with the club sitting deep in relegation trouble.

Hayden’s debut for Pompey came in a 3-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers which left the side sitting second bottom of the table with 21 games left to play.

But a second-half of the season turnaround has seen Portsmouth win nine of their last 19 games to secure safety with two games to spare. John Mousinho’s side won seven of the 11 matches Hayden started in the Championship.

The midfielder played the full 90 minutes of the 1-0 win over Watford that secured their place in next season’s Championship.

Isaac Hayden reacts to Portsmouth’s survival

Following confirmation of Portsmouth’s survival, Hayden took to Instagram to post images of himself in action against Watford along with the caption: “Delighted to have achieved safety with two games remaining, for the players, the coaching and backroom staff, everyone deserves it for all the hard work and dedication through adversity at times this season.

“Hopefully we can finish the season on a high with good performances in the remaining games, giving momentum for the club next season.”

Hayden will already have one eye on next season as uncertainty remains around his future.

Isaac Hayden facing an uncertain future

Portsmouth have no obligation to buy clause in their loan agreement for Hayden, meaning the midfielder will officially rejoin Newcastle in the summer as things stand. The 30-year-old remains under contract at St James’ Park until June 2026, but he is unlikely to feature for the first team again having been frozen out of Eddie Howe’s squad in recent seasons.

His last first-team appearance for Newcastle came in December 2021 though he has represented Newcastle’s Under-21s side in the National League Cup during the first half of the 2024-25 season.

The midfielder also made his senior international debut with Jamaica back in November after switching his allegiance from England.

Portsmouth may look to make a permanent move for Hayden in the summer following a successful loan spell with Newcastle willing to listen to any offers for the midfielder. Either way, he is set to leave Newcastle once again in the summer.