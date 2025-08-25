Former Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has joined QPR on a permanent basis | Getty Images

Isaac Hayden has found himself a new club after being released by Newcastle United earlier this summer.

The former Arsenal man spent the second half of last season on-loan at Portsmouth as he helped John Mousinho’s side to survival in the Championship. Hayden has now secured a permanent return to the second-tier, joining Queens Park Rangers.

Hayden spent half a season on-loan at Loftus Road towards the end of the 2023/24 campaign and rejoins the R’s on a permanent basis. QPR currently sit third-bottom of the Championship table and were hammered 7-1 by Frank Lampard’s Coventry City on Saturday.

Isaac Hayden confirms QPR transfer

Hayden’s move back to the London club was confirmed on Wednesday, with Hayden revealing to the club’s website his delight at rejoining the R’s: “It’s fantastic,” Hayden said.

“It was special to have the conversation with Christian (Nourry) and the head coach (Julien Stéphan) in terms of them wanting me back at the club.

“I had a few options to go abroad, but it was one of those where if I was going to stay in the Championship, it was only going to be one club and I'm just glad to get it done.”

He added: “Last year when I was at Portsmouth, it was quite difficult to play against the guys. I felt like I was lining up on the wrong team!

“It was a special four months that I had at the club and you get a feeling sometimes of a place that is kind of like home. And it was just one of those situations where, for me, it was a no-brainer to come back.

“I feel like I can add a lot of value, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well and help drive the group forward.”

Signing for QPR permanently is particularly important for Hayden this season as he eyes a spot in Steve McClaren’s Jamaica squad for next summer’s World Cup. Hayden made his Reggae Boyz debut a year ago and has been a regular in McClaren’s squads.

Hayden recognises the importance of playing week in and week out if he is to ensure he is included in the former Newcastle United manager’s plans next summer: “This year especially for me is a big one,” Hayden added.

“With Jamaica we’ve got the potential for a World Cup at the end of the season, six massive games to try and qualify. But obviously for me to play for them, I need to be playing football at a good level.

“I want to try and play as much as possible. Everyone thinks you hit the big 3-0 and it's downhill from there. But I do feel like I’ve got so much more in me.”

On playing in front of the QPR fans, Hayden said: “I want to say thank you so much for the support. It means the world to me to feel wanted and to feel valued.

“I think they know that what they're going to get from me, 110%, giving everything for the shirt on and off the pitch.”