Newcastle United latest news: Newcastle United Under-18’s defeated Liverpool Under-18’s in a seven-goal thriller at the weekend.

Newcastle United Under-18’s continued their brilliant start to the season with a 4-3 win over Liverpool on Merseyside on Saturday. An 89th minute goal by Kacey Wooster secured victory for the Magpies and a small slice of revenge after the senior sides’ battle at St James’ Park last month.

The Magpies had led 3-1 at one stage of Saturday’s game as goals from Matthew Taylor, Alfie Seldon and Wooster overturned an early goal from Finn Inglethorpe. However, strikes from Joe Bradshaw and Schofield Lonmeni in the second period restored parity for the hosts.

And the clash looked like heading for a draw before Wooster netted the late winner for Chris Moore’s side. That win means Newcastle United’s Under-18’s have now won four of their opening five matches of the new season.

Moore’s side began the campaign with a 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at home last month before following that up with a 2-0 victory over Wolves in the Black Country. The goals continued to flow as they defeated Leicester City 3-2 before a 3-3 draw at Leeds United’s Thorp Arch training ground ended their perfect start to the season.

Newcastle United midfielder posts Liverpool message

Saturday’s victory over Liverpool was particularly sweet for new Magpies midfielder Isaac Moran. Moran moved to Tyneside from Liverpool in the summer, rejecting a new scholarship offer with the Reds to move to the north east.

Announcing his departure from Liverpool last month, Moran wrote on Instagram: Confirming his departure from Liverpool, Moran posted on Instagram: ‘I have made the tough decision to leave Liverpool Football Club. I want it to be known that this decision was not taken lightly and I have been honoured to represent the club, but I believe it’s best for my career and future opportunities to go elsewhere.

‘I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches and staff for all their hard work over these past 10 years, in not only shaping me to be the footballer I am, but most importantly the person I am today. From the bottom of my heart. Thank you. YNWA.’

On Saturday, Moran was named in Moore’s starting XI and played 67 minutes of that game before being replaced by Lesecond Yeutembip with his new side 3-1 ahead. Moran can play as both a central midfielder and as a centre-back.

Taking again to Instagram following Saturday’s game against his former club, Moran posted a photo of him in action, alongside the caption: ‘Great feeling to win in the last minute there.’

Moran and Newcastle United U18’s now have over a week to rest and recuperate before their next U18 Premier League game against Stoke City U18’s at Newcastle United’s training ground on Saturday 27 September. A trip to Bodymoor Heath to face Aston Villa follows that a week later before they return to the north east, this time to the Academy of Light, to face Sunderland U18’s in a Wear-Tyne derby outing. Sunderland U18’s 3-0 win over Derby County at the weekend marked their first victory of the season.