Newcastle United latest news: Former referee Dermot Gallagher has given his verdict on a controversial incident during the Magpies’ win over Wolves on Saturday.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher does not believe that Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera should have been shown a red card during their defeat against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Vitor Pereira’s side remain rooted to the bottom of the table and pointless from their opening four Premier League games of the season. A sole Nick Woltemade goal on the half hour mark was enough to secure all three points for Newcastle United as they recorded their first win of the season.

The hosts largely dominated the first half, barring a lightning quick start from their visitors which forced Nick Pope into making two saves within the first minute of play to keep the scores level. Woltemade’s goal was reward for their persistence in attack - and came ten minutes after a big flashpoint.

Dan Burn’s lifted chip over the Wolves defence freed Harvey Barnes to attack Sam Johnstone’s goal, only for the winger to be brought down by a forearm from his opposite number Mosquera. Chris Kavanagh, who was very well positioned, waved protests from Barnes and co away.

VAR checked the incident and a possible red card for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity, but those at Stockley Park quickly agreed with the on-field referee’s call and the game proceeded. A red card in that situation would have seen Mosquera handed a one-match ban and ruled him out of their crunch clash against Leeds United at the weekend.

Dermot Gallagher’s view on potential Wolves red card

Much of the debate following Saturday’s game, particularly on social media, has centered on that incident and that Wolves were fortunate not to find themselves down to ten men with just less than 70 minutes left to play. However, speaking on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, Gallagher offered an alternative view, suggesting that whilst the referee may have got the decision wrong in not awarding a free-kick, it was the correct call not to show Mosquera a red card:

“I think it's a foul and I think it's a yellow card, but I don't think it's a penalty error. So I don't think it's a penalty.

“It's outside the penalty area for me. I think it's outside the penalty area.

“I think he [Barnes] is not in possession of the ball. So it'd be a foul. I think definitely a foul, but I think yellow card.”

Former Cardiff City and Wolves striker Jay Bothroyd, however, believes that his former club were fortunate that Kavanagh did not point to the spot following that incident: “I think that's a penalty. I'm sorry. I think it's a penalty,” Bothrowy said.

“I think Harvey Barnes has run it onto the ball here. He's seen it go over his head. He's running towards it now and the defenders just charged into him.

“I mean, it's a forearm smash into his face as well. I mean, anywhere else on the pitch, that's a foul and that's a yellow card.

“He's let play carry on there. So I don't know what the referee is looking at there.”

Ultimately, that decision, red card, penalty or not, didn’t have too much of an impact on the final result as Eddie Howe’s side shot up the table and into tenth place, seven spots above where they began on Saturday.