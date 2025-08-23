Newcastle United transfer news: Alexander Isak has been told how he can force a move to Arne Slot’s Liverpool this summer.

With just over a week of the summer transfer window left to run, Alexander Isak remains a Newcastle United player and that looks less and less likely to change as each day passes. Liverpool are yet to meet the Magpies’ asking price for the striker and after a night of bombshell statements from both the club and player on Tuesday night, Newcastle United revealed they do not foresee conditions of a transfer for Isak being met this summer.

Those conditions likely involve both Liverpool meeting their asking price for the striker and Newcastle United being able to source adequate replacements. They already need at least one striker to replace the hole left by Callum Wilson, with two strikers required to be brought in before Isak is allowed to leave.

All of this has overshadowed Newcastle United’s start to what should be a very exciting campaign of Premier League, Champions League and domestic cup action. Isak’s absence was glaring during their opening day of the season goalless draw at Villa Park as the Magpies failed to turn their dominance against Aston Villa into goals and points.

The Swedish international, unsurprisingly, will not feature on Monday night against Liverpool. Isak hasn’t kicked a ball for his club since the final day of last season against Everton having missed all of their matches during pre-season.

Despite not being available for selection on Monday night and having spent most of the summer training individually and away from his teammates, former Watford striker Troy Deeney believes Isak must now ‘ruin’ training sessions in order to force a move to Anfield. Writing in the Sun , Deeney, recounting his own experiences, believes that it is up to Isak to kick up a fuss and force Newcastle United’s hand and grant him a move to Liverpool: 'In private, my agent said to me, "you're going to have to kick up a fuss here. You're going back to training and you'll do all of the running but as soon as a ball is involved, you're going to have to ruin sessions, you're going to have to kick balls away. But importantly, you can't let anyone on the outside know what's going on".

'It was really hard, you would go home feeling guilty, being a d---- for no reason, burning bridges for people you quite like.

'But you've just go to remember who you're doing it for: yourself. That's how Isak will be feeling. This is a career-changing, career-defining move.

'You're going from Newcastle to one of the biggest clubs in world football in Liverpool, where you are probably going to win major titles.'

In Isak’s absence on Monday night, Anthony Gordon will lead the line for the Magpies against the club he was heavily-linked with joining last summer. Despite intense speculation over his future at the club coming off the back of a personally disappointing Euro 2024 campaign with England where he made just one appearance, Gordon returned to Tyneside and worked hard to help his side have a memorable 2024/25 campaign.