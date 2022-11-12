‘It sounds ridiculous’ – Dominic Scurr reacts to the latest developments at Newcastle United after Chelsea win
Newcastle United secured their place in the top three of the Premier League heading into the World Cup break with a 1-0 win over Chelsea at St James’s Park on Saturday evening.
Joe Willock scored the only goal of the game to help Newcastle secure a fifth straight league win and move back up to third in the table after Tottenham Hotspur briefly displaced them with a 4-3 win over Leeds United.
United are now 10 unbeaten in the league for the first time since 2011 as they head into the World Cup break with real momentum behind them.
Watch our Newcastle United writer Dominic Scurr give his thoughts on the latest win...