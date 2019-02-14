'It will only strengthen team chemistry' - Jamaal Lascelles backs Newcastle United's decision to organise mid-season Spain trip

Jamaal Lascelles has backed the decision to again take Newcastle away for a mid-season Spanish training camp - with the skipper believing it could be just the boost the relegation-threatened Magpies need.

Rafa Benitez's men jetted off to Murcia following their 1-1 draw at Wolves on Monday evening, with United just one point and two places above the Premier League dropzone.

And Lascelles is of the belief that the warm weather camp could be just the ticket for the players, with team bonding and breaking the routine high on the agenda ahead of the top flight run in.

"It is nice to get out here, a bit of warm weather training," he said.

"It's good for the boys to get together, refresh. The training is intense.

"We know where we are and we know what we have to do. We want to improve and by coming here that's what we're trying to do.

"We are working hard, we have a game we want to win at the weekend."

Lascelles, Benitez and his staff took the United players out for a team meal last night near to the club's training base at La Finca Golf and Spa Resort, close to popular Spanish resort Alicante.

Spanish food was on the menu for the players and Lascelles has revealed that came as a culture shock to some within the United ranks.

"It is something different. It is good to see people outside of a working environment," he said, speaking to NUFC TV.

"You get to see another side to people - it will only strengthen team chemistry and the team bond.

"It was nice to get away for a meal last night. There is not a lot to do around here, but we got out last night and tried some Spanish food. Some people liked it and it was a bit different for others. Some of the players had rabbit and squid, which is something new to them. It is a change of culture.

"It was all the staff, all the players together and it just changed things up for us."

He continued: "When you change scenery or do something different it is good for you.

"Things can get you into a comfort zone. This is exciting - it is double sessions.

"Last season we came back and went on a good run, we beat Arsenal and performances really picked up.

"Hopefully it will be the same this time."