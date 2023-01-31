The Italian midfielder will be allowed to leave the Serie A side before the deadline passes, however, they will only sanction a move for the 23-year-old if they can guarantee a fee for him. According to Calciomercato, Leeds United have recently had a loan move, with an option to buy Zaniolo for £20million, rejected by Roma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, the three time Scudetto winners are holding out for a permanent transfer or a loan move with an obligation to buy. Bournemouth have also recently been linked with a move for the midfielder who has entered the final 18 months of his contract with the club.

Despite featuring in 17 games in all competitions this season, Zaniolo has fallen out of favour with Jose Mourinho at the Stadio Olimpico. Newcastle United had been linked with a move for the midfielder earlier this month, however, it appears Elland Road is his most likely destination if he makes the move to England.