Newcastle United are now preparing for a Premier League clash with in-form Fulham as they look extend their unbeaten run in the league.

Eddie Howe’s men have a two-point lead over Tottenham in fifth place, and they will want to remain firmly inside the top four after their clash with the Cottagers. In the meantime, Newcastle will be assessing possible new signings as Eddie Howe looks to add to his already strong squad, with the Magpies having a unique opportunity to qualify for European football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

Neves talk

Newcastle are said to be interested in signing Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Daily Mail, the Magpies like the look of the Portuguese defensive midfielder, who has just 18 months remaining on his contract. Newcastle could do with adding another high-quality midfielder, and Neves has been delivering consistently in the Premier League for some time. Wolves are not likely to be keen on a sale as they look to revive their season, but while it’s no disaster, Neves’ contract situation is not ideal.

This could be one to keep an eye on, especially given Neves has been linked with Barcelona in recent times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zaniolo links

Newcastle have also been linked with AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo during this window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zaniolo will also see his contract expire in 18 months or so, and the Magpies, as well as Arsenal, have been tipped to make a move. In the meantime, the attacking midfielder has spoken about his future. He said: “I’m fine in Rome,” Zaniolo told Sport Mediaset. “But now let’s think about the match. My agent will talk to the club, I don’t think about these things.”