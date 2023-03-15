'It's a waste of time': What Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe won't do at club

Newcastle United moved back up to fifth in the division after last weekend’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park.

Howe’s side have games in hand over the teams above them in the table, but Howe says he still isn’t paying too much attention to the club’s position.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Asked if it was the time of year to start looking at the table, United’s head coach said: “No.

"There's no time of year to look at the league table until it's all done, in my opinion, because you can waste so much time looking at results you need – and all this nonsense.

“It's about trying to make sure the team plays at the best level that it can as consistently as it can. We needed that win to get us back on track, to build confidence levels, and we look forward now to next week.”

A win over 14th-placed Forest would see Newcastle consolidate their position in the league – and Howe wants to get a positive result going into the international break.

"That’s the challenge that awaits us, we’re desperate to do it,” said Howe. “I think it’s going to be a difficult game for us.