Despite only making his La Liga debut in September, Fresneda has caught the eye of clubs around Europe with reports from Spain suggesting he is already saying his goodbyes at Valladolid ahead of a proposed move to Newcastle United.

But just who is Fresneda, what could he bring to Newcastle and what’s the latest on their pursuit of the defender? Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about Ivan Fresneda.

Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda in action against Real Madrid (Photo by CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is Newcastle United target Ivan Fresneda?

Fresneda is an 18 year old right back who currently plays in La Liga for Real Valladolid. He started his youth career at Real Madrid, before moving to Leganes and then to his current club in 2020. Fresneda has played eight times in all competitions for Valladolid this season and has four caps for Spain Under-19’s.

Why are Newcastle United interested in Ivan Fresneda?

Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen options at right back. Emil Krafth is currently out of action with an ACL injury, whilst Javi Manquillo, the only recognised back-up to Kieran Trippier, has played just 76 minutes of football this season.

Leeds United’s Cody Drameh and West Ham’s Harrison Ashby have also emerged as potential options to strengthen options on the right of defence. Howe has also previously noted the need to add youth to his squad and at just 18 with top-flight experience in one of Europe’s top-five leagues, Fresneda fits that requirement perfectly.

What’s the latest on Newcastle United’s pursuit of Ivan Fresneda?

According to reports from AS in Spain, Valladolid are expecting to receive an offer from Newcastle for Fresneda imminently, with the deal possibly being completed in the coming days. United are expected to table a bid in the region of €10-15m (£8.8-£13.2m) for the youngster.