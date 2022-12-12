Here is the latest Newcastle United news and transfer gossip from Monday, December 12.

Newcastle United handed transfer boost regarding Leeds United player

Newcastle United’s chances of landing Leeds United full-back Cody Drameh in January have been given a boost. Eddie Howe is understood to be considering adding a full-back to his squad in January with West Ham United’s Harrison Ashby also linked.

Cody Drameh of Leeds United runs with the ball during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Barnsley at Elland Road on August 24, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Magpies currently have limited options at right-back with Kieran Trippier preparing to return after the World Cup break and Emil Krafth currently out with a long-term ACL injury. As it stands, Javier Manquillo – a player Howe may have to consider selling in the near-future in order to fund and make space for other deals – is Newcastle’s only fit and available senior right-back.

But a GiveMeSport report has suggested that the player ‘will move on from Leeds’ in January. The Yorkshire Evening Post previously reported interest from Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund in Drameh.

Newcastle United ‘target’ unlikely to leave in January

Portugal’s World Cup star Goncalo Ramos is reportedly set to stay at Benfica in January. This is despite interest from several clubs across Europe, including Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old was scouted by Newcastle and even scored against Eddie Howe’s side in a 3-2 pre-season friendly win in Portugal back in July. Before the start of the season Benfica were understood to be willing to sell Ramos for around £25million plus various add-ons.

But the young forward has made an impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign with 14 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions so far. His form was rewarded with a call-up to the Portugal senior squad for the first time ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After scoring on his national team debut in a 4-0 friendly win against Nigeria ahead of the tournament, Ramos netted a hat-trick when he was selected ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal’s crucial last-16 tie against Switzerland.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Benfica plan to keep Ramos. Romano said: “For Goncalo Ramos, the striker of Portugal who scored three goals against Switzerland, he’s an important player for Benfica.

"Benfica want to keep all their best players in January and then to see in the summer, so it’s not going to be an easy negotiation at all.”

Newcastle United owners PIF confirm latest investment as expansion project continues

Away from football, Newcastle United’s owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, continued its global expansion of portfolio companies by acquiring a 9.5% stake in German renewable energy firm Skyborn Renewables.

Skyborn is one of the leading offshore wind energy developers in the world and will allow PIF to ‘drive the development of innovative sustainable technology.