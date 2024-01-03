Brentford's Ivan Toney has been subject to transfer interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has hit back at claims that his side and Newcastle United could be due significant sell-on fees for Ivan Toney, should the striker leave Brentford.

Toney is yet to feature for The Bees this season with his betting ban set to end later this month. But the 27-year-old, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season, has been linked with a move away from the London club.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the striker. Sky Sports claim that Toney joining either Arsenal or Chelsea 'could happen' this month but Brentford boss Thomas Frank has joked about a £100million price-tag.

The report went on to claim Peterborough, who sold Toney to Brentford in 2020 in a deal totalling £10million, would be entitled to a 30% sell-on for the striker. In addition, Newcastle, who sold Toney to Peterborough in 2018 for less than £1million, could also be entitled to a significant fee.

Ivan Toney struggled to make an impact at Newcastle United (Image: Getty Images)

Sky Sports reported: "Peterborough and Newcastle will be monitoring and watching this situation very closely because it was Peterborough who sold Ivan Toney to Brentford, they have a 30% sell-on, 30% of that [sell-on] goes to Newcastle."

According to Sky Sports, if Toney were to be sold for £100million, Peterborough would get £30million and Newcastle would get £9million.

But Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has hit back at the claims on X, tweeting: "Complete misinformation. That even had me double-checking the contract just now and the sell-on clause.

"Nobody pays £10million for a L1 signing & pays 30% sell on…nobody."

Newcastle are understood to have already banked around £3million from Peterborough's sale of Toney to Brentford as a result of their 30% sell-on clause for the striker. Although both clubs are entitled to sell-on percentages, MacAnthony's tweet has certainly cast doubt over the specifics of the fees in question.