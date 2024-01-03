Newcastle United are sweating on the fitness of Kieran Trippier heading into Saturday's FA Cup third-round derby match against Sunderland - with several players already ruled out.

Trippier missed Monday's 4-2 defeat at Liverpool with a groin issue but could return for the match at the Stadium of Light. The 33-year-old is likely to be the only returning player for The Magpies this weekend with head coach Eddie Howe already ruling Callum Wilson out of the next two games against The Black Cats and Manchester City with a calf problem.

Mail Online claim longer-term injuries to Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes and Elliot Anderson have 'little chance' of clearing up before the mid-January break. The trio have missed the majority of the season due to injury with Willock limited to just three starts due to a hamstring issue and recurring Achilles injury.

Anderson has been out since October with a stress fracture in his back while Barnes is set for a total of four months on the sidelines with an unusual foot injury picked up during the 8-0 win over Sheffield United in September. Barnes signed for Newcastle for £38million from Leicester City in the summer but has been limited to just two starts.

The 26-year-old grabbed a goal and an assist on his debut against Aston Villa back in August but it has been a difficult spell for him at the club since. The club decided against surgery for the winger shortly after his injury but Howe has since suggested surgery could still be required should the player suffer any further set-backs.

An operation at this stage would risk ending Barnes' season early. In addition to the aforementioned players, Newcastle also have five more players out of Saturday's derby match. Here is Newcastle's current injury/unavailable list and expected return dates...

1 . Kieran Trippier (groin) Kieran Trippier missed the Liverpool match with a groin issue. Expected return date: Sunderland (A) - 06/01 Photo Sales

2 . Joe Willock (Achilles) Willock has reaggravated an Achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea. Howe described the setback as a ‘massive blow’ and has since been ruled out for another month after receiving injections. Expected return: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01 Photo Sales

3 . Callum Wilson (calf) Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be serious but he could miss the next couple of games. Expected return date: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales