Toney has been suspended from ‘all football-related activities’ for eight months and fined £50,000. This suspension means that Toney, who has scored 20 times in just 33 league appearances for the Bees this season, may not feature for club or country until 16 January, 2024 - midway through next season.

The statement read: ‘Ivan Toney has been suspended from all football and football-related activity with immediate effect for eight months, which runs up to and including 16 January 2024, fined £50,000 and warned as to his future conduct for breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules.

Ivan Toney of Brentford (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

‘The Brentford FC forward was charged with 262 breaches of FA Rule E8 in total between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021. The FA subsequently withdrew 30 of these breaches and he admitted to the remaining 232.

‘His sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission following a personal hearing. He is permitted to return to training only with his club for the final four months of his suspension starting from 17 September 2023.

‘The independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for these sanctions will be published in due course, and The FA will wait to review them before commenting further.’

Toney joined Brentford from Peterborough in September 2020, two years after leaving Newcastle United on a permanent deal. During his time on Tyneside, Toney made just four appearances in all competitions.