Newcastle United have been linked with a surprise move for Jack Grealish this summer - but the former Aston Villa man has already made his feelings clear.

Grealish moved to the Etihad Stadium for £100m in 2021 after a couple of very impressive seasons with Aston Villa. His signing was heralded as a huge move for the Citizens, with Grealish becoming the most expensive British player ever.

However, despite winning all there is to win in football whilst at Manchester City, Grealish hasn’t been able to replicate the form he showed prior to his move to the club and has been linked with a transfer away from the Etihad Stadium this summer. Pep Guardiola’s insistence on rotation also means that Grealish has made just 19 Premier League appearances this season, with just seven of those coming as a starter.

It has been a frustrating season for Grealish and whilst he could end the weekend with another FA Cup trophy lift, he may feel he has to leave Manchester to rediscover his best form.

Jack Grealish comments on Manchester City future

If Grealish were to leave the Etihad Stadium, then St James’ Park has been touted as a potential destination for him. Grealish, as many Magpies fans will remember, netted for Villa against Brighton on the final day of the 2016/17 Championship season to hand Rafa Benitez’s side the title on a dramatic afternoon.

The Athletic have recently touted Newcastle as a potential option for Grealish - although it appears that the Magpies will have to convince the player to move to the north east. Speaking earlier this season, Grealish admitted the past year has been one of his ‘most difficult’ 12 months, but stated his determination to impress for City: “Last year, the whole year itself, it was weird because my little daughter was born, but apart from that it was one of the most difficult years,” Grealish said.

“[It was] Probably the most difficult year of my life for many reasons, on and off the pitch. I found it really difficult.

“But it's a new year, a sort of fresh start, and hopefully I can kick on from here. Listen, I want to start playing more often and have that rhythm - the way I was a couple of years ago when I was playing a lot of games in a row.

“I do find it difficult at times to come in and out of games, not really playing. Hopefully, I can keep training well and playing a few more games.”

Whilst Grealish’s talents cannot be disputed, no matter how much they have been tamed in Guardiola’s current system and style of play, where he would fit into an Eddie Howe team is a topic for debate. Grealish has played on the left for Manchester City, but with both Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes in the squad, the Magpies are already well stacked in that area of the pitch.

Newcastle’s central midfield is also among the very best in the division and Howe’s current 4-3-3 formation doesn’t allow for a number ten - arguably Grealish’s best position.