Jamaal Lascelles has returned to action and could feature for Newcastle United against Arsenal and Everton

Newcastle United have just two Premier League games remaining this season and have been boosted by the return of one of their biggest players.

With Arsenal and Everton to come before their 2024/25 campaign concludes, the Magpies know just one more win will ensure Champions League qualification. Newcastle United head to the Emirates Stadium this weekend for their penultimate match of the season, having already triumphed three times against the Gunners.

Trips to that part of north London are rarely fruitful for Newcastle United, although their win in the first-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash will give them hope that they can emerge with three points in the bag. And a recent injury update will further boost their spirits ahead of the trip to the capital.

Jamaal Lascelles returns to Newcastle United action

As teamsheets were distributed ahead of last Sunday’s win over Chelsea, supporters were quick to notice Jamaal Lascelles’ name, 13 months on from the last time he had been included in a matchday squad. Lascelles suffered an ACL injury against West Ham in March 2024 and had been sidelined ever since.

Whilst he remained an unused substitute against the Blues, Lascelles did make his return to action in a training match with the Under-21’s against Celtic B on Tuesday. The former Nottingham Forest man played 45 minutes as the young Magpies drew 1-1 with their Scottish counterparts.

Seeing Lascelles back amongst the first-team was well received by supporters who hold the club captain in the highest of regards. Of course, the man himself was also delighted to be back in action: “Huge relief really,” Lascelles told the club following his run-out against Celtic B.

“It has been tough, obviously, being injured for so long. A few setbacks on the way as well, but I stuck with it. It has been hard, it has been really challenging physically and mentally as well.

“Credit to the physio I have been working with, Alex, she has been fantastic. Kept me strong, got me in good condition and I finally got my reward. I was obviously on the bench against Chelsea, which was amazing and played 45 [v Celtic B] so delighted.”

Lascelles continued: “I was delighted to be on the bench the other day. Hopefully I’ll be on the bench or involved on Sunday and for the Everton game as well.

“To be fair, what I’ve been through, I was just so happy to be on the bench. I got a great reception from the fans. It was quite emotional for me.”

It had been feared that Lascelles may have played the final match of his Magpies career, but a quiet contract extension triggered by the club means he is set to stay on Tyneside for at least another year. Having remained a big part of Howe’s leadership group at the club, he even lifted the Carabao Cup trophy alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier at Wembley, Lascelles’ return to fitness and extended stay at the club will not only benefit the team on the pitch, but off it as well.