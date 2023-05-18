News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway departure
Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints over star’s Coronation comments
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase

Newcastle United injury blow as Eddie Howe confirms starting XI – photo gallery

Eddie Howe has confirmed his Newcastle United starting XI.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 18th May 2023, 18:49 BST

Eddie Howe has named an unchanged Newcastle United team for tonight's home game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Howe is without winger Jacob Murphy, who was an unused substitute last weekend because of a "sore groin".

Midfielder Sean Longstaff remains sidelined with the foot injury in suffered against Everton at Goodison Park late last moth.

Howe has named 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley on the bench.

Here is the team...

Pope’s penalty save looked to have changed the game at Elland Road - but he could do very little about Leeds’ late equaliser. Pope has kept just one clean sheet since January - making that two tomorrow night would be a huge boost for the Magpies’ Champions League hunt.

1. GK: Nick Pope

Pope’s penalty save looked to have changed the game at Elland Road - but he could do very little about Leeds’ late equaliser. Pope has kept just one clean sheet since January - making that two tomorrow night would be a huge boost for the Magpies’ Champions League hunt.

Photo Sales
Trippier will captain the side at St James’ Park in what is shaping up to be one of their most important games in recent times.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier will captain the side at St James’ Park in what is shaping up to be one of their most important games in recent times.

Photo Sales
Schar is an important part of Newcastle’s defence and will want to impress again against Brighton.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Schar is an important part of Newcastle’s defence and will want to impress again against Brighton.

Photo Sales
The Dutchman made his full Premier League debut against Brighton in the reverse fixture back in August and he has only gone from strength to strength since that outing on the south coast.

4. CB: Sven Botman

The Dutchman made his full Premier League debut against Brighton in the reverse fixture back in August and he has only gone from strength to strength since that outing on the south coast.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Brighton and Hove Albion