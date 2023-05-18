Newcastle United injury blow as Eddie Howe confirms starting XI – photo gallery
Eddie Howe has confirmed his Newcastle United starting XI.
Eddie Howe has named an unchanged Newcastle United team for tonight's home game against Brighton and Hove Albion.
Howe is without winger Jacob Murphy, who was an unused substitute last weekend because of a "sore groin".
Midfielder Sean Longstaff remains sidelined with the foot injury in suffered against Everton at Goodison Park late last moth.
Howe has named 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley on the bench.
Here is the team...
