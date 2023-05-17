Sean Longstaff is out of Newcastle United's home game against Brighton and Hove Albion – and another player is "doubtful".

The midfielder has missed the third-placed club's last three games with the foot injury he suffered against Everton late last month, and Eddie Howe hopes he will play again this season.

However, tomorrow night's game, Newcastle's penultimate home fixture, has come too soon for the 25-year-old.

"I think we're quite clear on the injury, it's just how long it takes to heal," said United's head coach. "He made good progress yesterday, but he won't be involved."

Howe added that his only concern for the game is Murphy, who was an unused substitute at Elland Road because of a "sore groin".

"Jacob is probably the one doubt we have," said Howe, who has ruled Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie out of the club's remaining home games.