'Everyone' thought I should leave Newcastle United - now I'm a club legend

Jacob Murphy has continually proven the doubters wrong during his Newcastle United career so far.

After arriving as a 22-year-old for a fairly significant (under Mike Ashley at least) £12million price tag from Norwich City in 2017, Murphy initially struggled to find his place in the Newcastle United side.

It saw Murphy drop back to the Championship with loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday before he returned to Newcastle.

Upon returning to Newcastle, Murphy was able to feature more frequently but was still just a one or two goal a season man with only a few assists to his name. His output for an attacking player and the fact he was often limited to a substitute role behind Miguel Almiron.

When the PIF-led takeover took place in October 2021 and major investment followed, Murphy’s days at Newcastle appeared to be numbered.

Yet in reality, the opposite unfolded. Up until a dislocated shoulder injury last season, Murphy had played more games for Newcastle than any other player since the takeover. His dependability and adaptability made him a favourite of Eddie Howe.

Still, Murphy had Almiron ahead of him playing in the same position. The Paraguayan was in fine form as Newcastle made a charge for Champions League football in 2022-23.

But Murphy remained a key player for Howe to call upon and has continued to grow and progress with the club. As Almiron’s form dropped away and he ultimately left the club, Murphy stood up to the challenge and is currently enjoying his finest season to date at Newcastle.

In the past 12 months, Murphy has progressed into a key player in Howe’s side. Ending the 2023-24 campaign with a goal and four assists in the final five games before adding a further six goals and nine assists this campaign - no player has created more goals in the side.

Murphy’s finest contributions have arguably come in the successful Carabao Cup run as he grabbed a goal and an assist over two legs in the 4-0 aggregate win over Arsenal in the semi-final before assisting Alexander Isak’s winner in the final.

Speaking after Newcastle’s Carabao Cup bus parade on Saturday, Murphy said: “Stuff like that is. I think you stop having dreams at a certain point and then suddenly, it becomes a reality.

From being a little boy, that's more what you envision it like. but driving through there, I didn't expect it to be quite as spectacular as it was.

“I didn't know there were that many people in Newcastle. 150,000 people here. You drive these streets daily, weekly, but then to see them full of people is something that you can't really put into words. It looks unbelievable, it looks crazy, it looks surreal.

“As a club, we want to be doing that every season. Now, without putting too much pressure on ourselves, we've set a level and that's what we have to be aiming for and striving for every season.

“Granted, it's not going to happen every year because wonderful teams up and down the country are going to make it difficult for us, but these are moments that now that we've got a taste for it, we want it again.”

Murphy’s journey as a Newcastle player has hardly been straightforward. But he has bounced back from his initial struggles spectacularly to become part of an already legendary squad of players who ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.

“The journey that I've been on, there was one point where everyone thought that it was my time to go,” Murphy said. “I never thought that.

“Here I am on that bus parade, you know, leaping at the back post to nod it down to our superstar striker to put us 2-0 in front at Wembley.

“It's just an amazing journey and one that my family are proud of, I'm super proud of. It's awesome.

“Everyone in the squad, they know that their contribution is highly valued. And every time on the pitch, whether it's a goal, an assist, tracking back, blocking space, denying space, anything that anyone can do to play an important part doesn't go unnoticed by everyone in the dressing room and all the staff.”

Jacob Murphy - Newcastle United legend

Although head coach Howe has repeatedly played down referring to himself or his players as ‘legends’ for ending the long trophy drought, ultimately the likes of Howe, Murphy and his teammates have written their names in the club’s history books.

“We spoke about it so much being the first [to win a major trophy],” Murphy added. “Now that the club's on this trajectory, I think titles, accomplishments like this will be happening more frequently.

“But to be the first, I think it makes it even more special. Especially for seven decades of nothing, being the first, that's the important one.”

Champions League for Newcastle United?

After Saturday’s celebrations, it’s back to reality now for Newcastle as they look to build on their Carabao Cup success and end the Premier League season well. The Magpies sit sixth in the table, a point outside the top five and potential Champions League qualification with a game in hand.

Although Newcastle have guaranteed European football via the Conference League by winning the Carabao Cup, Murphy insists the players want ‘the big dog’ of Champions League football.

“[Champions League] is the aim,” he said. “We've got 10 huge games coming up.

“Although this is lovely and we're taking it in, I think that secretly, in the back of everybody's mind, is that there's 30 points to get and we need to try our best.

“We might have already got some sort of European football, but we want the big dog.”