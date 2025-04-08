Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jacob Murphy was denied his first hat-trick for Newcastle United after being withdrawn early in the 3-0 win at Leicester City on Monday night.

Murphy opened the scoring after two minutes at the King Power Stadium as he tapped the ball in at the back post from Tino Livramento’s low cross from the left. Nine minutes later the winger doubled Newcastle’s lead after he reacted quickest to control the ball and poke it in after Fabian Schar’s strike from his own half rebounded back off the crossbar.

Harvey Barnes then made it 3-0 before half-time as The Magpies were able to see out a comfortable win. It was a fourth straight win for Newcastle in all competitions as they moved up to fifth in the Premier League table with eight games remaining and a game in hand on those around them.

Newcastle will be looking to secure Champions League qualification to add to their 2025 Carabao Cup win last month.

And Jacob Murphy has played a key role in Newcastle’s success so far this season with Monday’s match taking his goal contribution tally to 18. Murphy grabbed an assist for Alexander Isak in the Carabao Cup final and again in the Premier League against Brentford last week to take his assist tally to 10 for the season.

His brace against Leicester made it eight goals for the season - a career best at Newcastle.

Jacob Murphy denied a hat-trick by Eddie Howe decision

Murphy had a half-chance to grab his hat-trick in the second half but Alexander Isak’s attempted pass to him was underhit, allowing Leicester to clear the danger. Shortly after, Murphy and Isak were withdrawn and replaced by Will Osula and Callum Wilson for the final 18 minutes of normal time.

It was the second time this season Murphy had been taken off early after scoring a brace. And on each occasion, Leicester were the opponents.

Monday night saw Murphy score his third brace for Newcastle after netting twice in the 6-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur during the 2022-23 season and again in the 4-0 win against Leicester at St James’ Park back in December.

Murphy’s withdrawal was tactical rather than injury-related as Howe was asked whether it was a tough decision to remove the winger and deny him a first Premier League hat-trick.

“No, not really,” Howe admitted. “I think I've always got to try and do what's best for the team and what's best for the player as well. I know that of course there's a temptation to think of the individual but I think he understood the decision.”

Jacob Murphy - ‘an outstanding player’ for NUFC

While Howe’s decision ultimately denied Murphy a hat-trick, the Newcastle head coach was keen to praise the winger’s impact in the side this season. The 30-year-old has always featured regularly for Howe over the past four seasons but has been able to cement his place in the starting line-up this season and has repaid the faith by being a regular source of goals and assists.

“[We’re] just trying to get him to play to his strengths really,” Howe said. “I think he's a very intelligent player. He's always been a very team-based player.

“He always thinks of the team before himself, which is a very rare thing to have in any attacking player really. So he's been very selfless at times.

We've used him in various different roles for sort of an off-the-ball game plan and he's been pivotal to that. So it's great to see a player that has given so much actually now getting the individual recognition that his performances have deserved.

“Sometimes you only get that through goals and assists but he's been right up there in terms of those numbers. Yeah, I think he's an outstanding player.”