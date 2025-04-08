Jacob Murphy | Getty Images

Jacob Murphy’s brace helped Newcastle United to a 3-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Monday night.

Murphy’s 17th and 18th goal contributions of the season gave his side a very early two goal lead against the Foxes, before Harvey Barnes netted his first against his former side to put them 3-0 ahead before half-time. The Magpies took their foot off the pedal in the second half as they looked to conserve energy ahead of a period of football coming up that will see them play three times in six days.

For Murphy, though, it was yet another solid performance that has seen him threaten the very top of the assists charts with just five players having registered more than his nine assists in the league this season.

Jacob Murphy granted Newcastle United wish

Having been promoted to the club’s leadership group before the campaign, Murphy has enjoyed a good season both on and off the pitch and is one of the most popular members of the dressing room. That popularity has translated into the stands as well - but there has been one thing missing. A song.

“I need the fans to get me a song and sing it loud!” Murphy pleaded to supporters on a video posted by the club last year.

Well, on Monday night that wish was granted for all to hear as the three thousand Newcastle United fans in attendance at the King Power Stadium belted out a version of Lady Gaga’s Paparazzi to serenade the winger. And the song didn’t go unnoticed by Murphy who, in a break in play, waved to the crowd to acknowledge the song before tapping on the Newcastle United badge on his shirt.

It has been a whirlwind few weeks for Murphy who started and grabbed an assist at Wembley as he helped his boyhood club win their first major domestic honour in 70 years. “It's been unbelievable,” Murphy told Sky Sports . “The bus tour was out of this world, such a great day. You can see why the greats get addicted to winning trophies, the feeling it gives you.

“Now we're back training, you want that again next season. We want to keep striving for better and taste it again.”

Whilst dreams of more silverware can be realised in the future, the Magpies now have eight huge matches of the season to go to secure their spot in next season’s Champions League. Missing out on Europe this season was a huge blow, but with teams faltering around them, they currently sit in a very healthy position to finish in the top-five of the Premier League.

On a return to that competition, Murphy added: “It's hugely important for us. We can see other English teams doing really well, we've had a taste of it last season.

“We've got eight games to go now, no other distractions. I think we can really put a challenge up to the teams around us, one game it can all change so we need to keep the pressure on.”