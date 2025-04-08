Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leicester City set an unwanted English Football League record at the King Power Stadium on Monday night as they were defeated by Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side fell to an eighth defeat in a row in the Premier League against Newcastle United, a run which hasn’t seen them score a single goal. That has seen them set a new English Football League record as they became the first team to ever lose eight-straight games without scoring.

It was a night where everything went wrong for the hosts, as they fell behind inside two minutes when Jacob Murphy found the net. Murphy would go onto double the visitors’ lead less than ten minutes later with the game, even at that point, seemingly out of reach of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their night would get worse when, eleven minutes before half-time, Harvey Barnes poked home from very close range as Mads Hermansen parried Joelinton’s effort straight into the 27-year-old’s path. The Magpies took their foot off the gas in the second half as they ensured they left the King Power Stadium with three points and with a clean bill of health.

Leicester City fans’ classy gesture

Monday night’s match marked Barnes’ first return to Leicester following his move to St James’ Park. The winger, who came through the Foxes academy and was one of the squad who lifted their first ever FA Cup, was a favourite with the King Power faithful who gave him a warm round of applause when his name was read out over the PA system ahead of kick-off.

Barnes was also on the receiving end of another applause when he went to take a corner in-front of a large section of the home fans, with the winger returning the gesture towards the supporters who used to cheer him on week after week. And those fans were surprisingly again clapping when Barnes poked home his sixth goal of the season to increase Newcastle’s margin of superiority to three.

As the three thousand or so Newcastle United fans sang Barnes’ name to the tune of Joy Division in the far corner, there was a smattering of home supporters who joined in with that song, although those few voices were quickly drowned out by loud booing and jeers, not towards Barnes or those showing appreciation for their former player, but towards their team and management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester City make unwanted history

Van Nistelrooy’s side now looked doomed to relegation and the Dutchman cut a frustrated figure throughout his time on the touchline on Monday night - with a banner in the home end aimed towards director of football Jon Rudkin. Beginning with a 4-0 loss at St James’ Park in the reverse fixture, Leicester have now suffered 15 defeats in 16 games with a solitary win against Tottenham Hotspur in January the only success in that period.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Van Nistelrooy admitted that his side’s run of form is ‘worrying’: “What is worrying is the run of form, the lack of goals, the lack of results we can't produce. Trying different things, different structures, different players in different positions and the results are not there.”