Jacob Murphy's staggering contract length at Newcastle United revealed by sports agency
Jacob Murphy has signed a new six-year contract at Newcastle United, according to his agency.
The club announced on Wednesday afternoon that Murphy had put pen to paper on a new deal at St James’s Park but did not disclose the length.
But as revealed by sports management agency New Era Global Sports, the 26-year-old appears to have been handed a significant extension.
Their Instagram post read: “Huge congratulations to client @jacobmurphy95 who has signed a new 6-year contract with @nufc.
"We look forward to the season and continuing the journey with you Jacob!”
Murphy revived his Newcastle career last season after excelling in a right-wing back for Steve Bruce’s side.
He initially struggled when signed by Rafa Benitez from Norwich City for £12million in 2017.
However, after loans at West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday, the boyhood United fan came back stronger and forced his way into Bruce’s plans.
Murphy featured 31 times last term, scoring three and assisting four.