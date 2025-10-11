Eddie Howe should have Jacob Ramsey available when Newcastle United face Brighton next weekend. | Getty Images

Newcastle United injury news: Jacob Ramsey could make his return to action against Brighton next weekend.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United return to action next Saturday when they make the long trip to the south coast to face Brighton and Hove Albion. Eddie Howe’s side secured back-to-back victories over Union Saint-Gilloise and Nottingham Forest before the international break and will be desperate to carry on that momentum at the Amex Stadium, particularly ahead of the visit of Jose Mourinho’s Benfica just three days later.

That clash against Benfica could have significant implications for their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages. Howe, therefore, will have quite the dilemma on how best to balance his squad for their trip to Sussex and their return to European action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately for the Magpies head coach, he should have Jacob Ramsey back in contention for selection by the time they set off to face Fabian Hurzeler’s side. Ramsey hasn’t featured since the goalless draw with Leeds United at the end of August after suffering an ankle injury in the first half of that match.

That injury ruled the former Aston Villa man out of all of Newcastle United’s last seven games, although Howe admitted that Ramsey could have featured against Forest last weekend, but opted instead to rest him to avoid any setback: “JJ's trained for two days,” Howe said after the 2-0 win over Ange Postecoglou’s side.

“I just made the decision that I didn’t want to risk him and potentially set him back again. So I wanted to give him the two weeks — the international break — to make sure he's ready for the next game.”

Jacob Ramsey’s return is a huge boost for Newcastle United

Like Yoane Wissa, Ramsey’s start to life on Tyneside has been impacted by injury issues. However, unlike his new teammate, Ramsey has at least been able to show his quality, albeit in glimpses, in a black-and-white shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

The 24-year-old was particularly impressive after coming on against Liverpool during their chaotic 3-2 defeat in August and promised to replicate that performance at Elland Road before injury struck. His adaptability means there are a number of roles he can play in Howe’s starting XI, but it is anticipated that, once fully fit, he will be challenging Joelinton for a start on the left of Howe’s preferred midfield trio.

Having those two available will be very important for Howe as he looks to rotate his squad between weekend and midweek matches and their differing physical and technical profiles means that Howe has options on how he wants his team to play and can adapt to their opposition if required.

Whilst supporters have seen only a peep of Ramsey in action, Howe has had time on the training pitch with the midfielder and was full of praise for him during his first few days at the club: “He's been really impressive in his first couple of days,” Howe said in August. “Really, really good technically, very intelligent.

“I think he's going to add a lot to the team. He's got standout qualities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United’s clash with Brighton is a traditional 3pm kick-off on Saturday 18 October whilst their game against Benfica will kick-off at 8pm on Tuesday 21 October.