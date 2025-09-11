Newcastle United summer signing Jacob Ramsey has told Premier League Productions why he signed for the club from Aston Villa.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Ramsey cited Eddie Howe as a key reason why he joined Newcastle United from Aston Villa over the summer.

Newcastle completed a £39million move for the 24-year-old midfielder with Villa under pressure to sell due to financial rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a deal that ultimately blocked Villa from signing William Osula from Newcastle on deadline day as it would have been calculated as a swap by UEFA.

Instead, it ended up banking Villa a pure profit sale while Newcastle bolstered their midfield following the exit of Sean Longstaff to Leeds United earlier in the summer.

Ramsey made his Newcastle debut off the bench against Liverpool before starting in the goalless draw at Leeds United last month. The midfielder was forced off at half-time with an ankle issue but has since returned to training ahead of Saturday’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off).

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Ramsey highlights ‘Eddie Howe factor’ in signing for Newcastle United

Eddie Howe’s stock as a manager has increased significantly during his time at Newcastle. While Howe already had a strong reputation from bringing AFC Bournemouth from the brink of League Two relegation to the Premier League, he has continued to progress on Tyneside with two Champions League qualifications and his first major trophy as a manager.

While that has helped attract players to Newcastle, it’s Howe’s management of players and record of improving them that particularly stood out for Ramsey.

Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall have all been signed by Howe and gone on to become full England internationals during their time at Newcastle.

Ramsey won the Under-21s European Championships with Gordon and England back in 2023 but remains uncapped at senior level heading into a World Cup year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old was in and out of the team at Villa last season and felt leaving the club to work under Howe at Newcastle would improve his game, as it has for several others.

“Since Eddie joined Newcastle I haven’t heard one person speak badly of him,” Ramsey told Premier League Productions. “In the media he comes across really well.

“I looked at the team and saw Tino, Anthony Gordon and Lewis Hall - and he’s made them all better players.

“When I found out Eddie Howe wanted me in his team, I immediately thought Eddie Howe will improve me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the signing of Ramsey, Howe told the club website: “Jacob is another fantastic addition to our squad. His qualities will bring us something different on the pitch and he fits the profile of being young and hungry to develop, but also with a wealth of Premier League football under his belt.

“Jacob offers versatility and his directness in attack has proven to be a real threat at this level in recent seasons. He performed very well in the Champions League last season too and we believe he’ll be a major asset for us.”

While Ramsey could be a ‘major asset’ for Newcastle, perhaps it is Howe who has proven to be the biggest asset of all.

Former NUFC co-owner praises Eddie Howe

Former Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley highlighted Howe’s appointment when speaking on the High Performance Podcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staveley also namechecked now Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, who was previously close to being appointed as Newcastle managed. A year later he joined Villa and worked with Ramsey.

“We desperately wanted Eddie to come and join us," Staveley said. “To get Eddie we interviewed over 30 people and there were two outstanding candidates. Unai [Emery] and Eddie. Eddie was just unbelievable.

“Obviously he had just been at Bournemouth who had been relegated so a lot of people were saying to me and a lot of agents were thinking we don't want Eddie because I don't get paid.

“So they were saying 'well that Eddie Howe guy, if you take him you'll be relegated. Amanda, I know that you're not very well versed in football, this is very new to you, you don't want to look stupid'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And so you'd say ‘thank you, appreciate that'. So luckily, you've got to rely on your fantastic board which was there, which we had from day one and they were so good.

“And Yasir [Al-Rumayyan] has a very good sense and loved Eddie straight away and he didn't really get to speak to Unai. But it was the perfect manager, he's just extraordinary.”