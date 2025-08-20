Newcastle United had a new arrival on the training ground this week as they prepare to face Liverpool at St James’ Park.

Newcastle opened their Premier League season with a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Magpies were without last season’s top scorer, Alexander Isak, as he continues his self-imposed exile in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool.

Isak has since released a statement confirming his desire to leave, only for Newcastle to respond by insisting the conditions that would have allowed Isak to leave this summer have not been met.

Isak remains absent from training with the first team, with Liverpool up next at St James’ Park on Monday night in what is shaping up to be a fiery affair under the lights.

Newcastle United new signing spotted in training after five-year deal

Newcastle completed the £39million signing of Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa last week before it was announced on Sunday evening.

The 24-year-old midfielder has reportedly signed a five-year deal at St James’ Park and trained with his new teammates for the first time this week.

The club posted images of Ramsey at the training ground on social media along with the caption: “First training session with the lads for JJ.”

Jacob Ramsey reacts to Newcastle United arrival

Following confirmation of his arrival at Newcastle, Ramsey told the club website: “I’m delighted to be here. It’s been a mad two or three days, but I’m really happy to be here and I can ‘t wait to get started.

“This is a big move for me, but as soon as I knew the gaffer was interested and really Iiked me, it didn’t take much time to decide. His track record of developing players, especially those who have gone on to become internationals here, speaks for itself.

“It was always a tough game playing for Villa against Newcastle - the team is full of energy, so athletic and the fans are so passionate. I feel my game will suit that and I’m excited to be on the other end of it now.”

Jacob Ramsey transfer sees Aston Villa stars hit out

Villa selling a popular academy graduate in Ramsey was not well-received by several senior players at the club.

Aston Villa captain John McGinn appeared to hit out at the Premier League’s financial rules and ‘the way football is set up’ as he posted on social media about Ramsey: “A perfect example of how an academy player should handle the transition to the first-team. Always humble, respectful and willing to learn.

“It’s been a privilege to share the dressing room with you and enjoy some special moments together on the pitch. A sad day losing a top player and person and one of our own but it seems to be the way football is set up these days! All the best JJ.”

Villa defender Tyrone Mings also issued a more cryptic response when sharing news of Ramsey’s move to Newcastle.

Mings posted on Instagram: “Don’t wanna hear any bad words or anything negative on this name. You don’t know the half.”