Jamaal Lascelles gives injury update ahead of Swansea's visit to Newcastle

Jamaal Lascelles has given an update on his injury ahead of Saturday's game against Swansea City.

Lascelles, Newcastle United's captain, limped out of Saturday's 3-1 FA Cup win over Luton Town at St James's Park.

The 24-year-old felt his groin during the third-round tie at St James's Park.

Lascelles has helped steady the team since returning from injury a month ago.

And the defender – who was taken off as a precaution after Ayoze Perez put Newcastle ahead – is confident he will be fit in time to face Swansea at St James's Park.

Asked about his injury, Lascelles said: "I’m fine. I felt it go a little bit, and took no chances.

"I just wanted to make sure we won. I’m fine for next week. It’s nothing really, and I’ll be training Tuesday.

"I felt it a bit and didn’t want to make it worse. I think I made the right decision to come off and get it right for Swansea."

United are 13th in the Premier League table after taking seven points from their last four games.