Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe has provided a Jamaal Lascelles update after the defender hobbled off in the 3-0 defeat at Everton.

Newcastle United were handed a fresh injury scare as Jamaal Lascelles hobbled off against Everton on Thursday night.

Late goals from Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto saw Everton claim a 3-0 win over The Magpies at Goodison Park. In the closing stages of the match, Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles was forced off with a knock.

But Magpies boss Eddie Howe was quick to play down any serious injury concerns as he said after the match: "I don't think it's a serious one, I think it's a dead leg.

"He had a knock to his thigh. Fingers crossed he will be okay but I don't know at this moment in time."

Emil Krafth came on for Lascelles in the closing stages at centre-back with United lacking options due to their injury situation.

The 3-0 defeat sees Newcastle's struggles away from home in the Premier League continue. Howe's side have won just once away from St James' Park in the league so far this season, an 8-0 win at Sheffield United.

Reflecting on the performance, The Magpies boss added: "The game was there for us to win in the second half. It was an even first half where we didn't play particularly well.

"We were better in the second half then that first goal saw the game get away from us. A very frustrating evening and a missed opportunity."