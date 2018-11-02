Jamaal Lascelles reveals how Newcastle's bonus dispute was resolved

Jamaal Lascelles has explained his role in resolving Newcastle United's summer bonus dispute.

The players, for the second season running, rejected the club's proposed bonus sheet.

United's squad – who shared a pot of £11million for last season's 10th-placed finish – refused to speak to the media in pre-season as the potentially-damaging dispute escalated.

READ MORE: Jamaal Lascelles calls for 'unity' at Newcastle and recounts meeting with 'nice guy' Mike Ashley



An agreement was eventually reached on the eve of the new season.

Newcastle captain Lascelles – who yesterday signed a new six-year deal at the club – helped broker the deal, though he didn't speak directly with owner Mike Ashley.

“I didn’t speak to Mike on the phone," said Lascelles. "I spoke to somebody else about it.

"It's the role a captain has to do. Every single captain in football has to sort out bonuses and other things for players, trying to do what’s best.

"Some things might take longer than others, but we got something sorted and it was just part of the job. Ours wasn’t straightforward, but there was no rush.

"You don’t get the bonus until the end of the season anyway, so it didn’t really matter."