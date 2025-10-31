Newcastle United news: Former Magpies defender Jamal Lewis has joined Preston North End on a short-term deal.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis has joined Preston North End on a free transfer - over four months after leaving St James’ Park as a free agent.

Lewis was released by Newcastle United at the beginning of summer after his contract on Tyneside came to an end. The former Norwich City man hadn’t featured in the Premier League for the Magpies since May 2023 and was not included in Eddie Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad for the second half of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He left the club as a free agent but, despite numerous links with EFL sides, ended the summer transfer window still without a club. EFL rules, though, do allow clubs to sign free agents and register them to play straight away, meaning Lewis could make his debut for Preston on Saturday when they face Southampton.

Preston, who are currently managed by former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom, sit 7th in the Championship table and out of the play-off places only on goal difference. They face the long trip to the south coast to face the Saints aiming to pile the pressure on Will Still’s underperforming Saints.

Jamal Lewis joins Preston North End

Lewis moves to Deepdale having endured a nightmare few seasons. Injury issues prematurely ended a loan spell in Brazil for the Northern Ireland international around a year ago as he looked to rebuild a career that had stalled.

However, the 27-year-old now has an opportunity to rebuild that career in Lancashire. On the acquisition of Lewis, Heckingbottom said : “We've been struck by a few injuries which has made the squad look a bit thin, so we felt we needed more cover in the short term and I'm really happy we've been able to bring in someone of Jamal's calibre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“He brings experience of playing at the highest level, he's earned promotion out of this division, and he's been playing international football since 2018. Most importantly, he's shown us he's really excited by the opportunity and he's ready to give everything while he's with us.”

Lewis has signed a short-term deal with Preston, one that will keep him at Deepdale until the end of December. If he impresses in that time, there is a chance that his stay can be turned into a permanent one.

For Lewis, though, a move to Preston is all about getting back playing football as he aims to help his new club ahead of a busy festive period of matches: “I spoke to the manager,” Lewis added.

“Obviously he knows of me and my running power, what I can give to any team that I play for. I think how the team plays should suit me and I should be able to gel with the team quite well," Lewis said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just want to be able to get as much knowledge and information and get everything moving as quickly as possible so I can just help as much as I can.”

Lewis joined Newcastle United in 2020 for £15m in what was seen as a coup for Steve Bruce’s side amid reported interest from Liverpool at the time. However, he made just 36 appearances in all competitions during his time with the Magpies.