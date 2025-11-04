Newcastle United latest news: Jamal Lewis made his debut for Championship side Preston North End on Saturday during their win over Southampton.

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Jamal Lewis’ preference was to move abroad this summer, but a move to the continent failed to materialise for the former Newcastle United and Norwich City man.

Preston North End confirmed the capture of Lewis on a short-term contract last week with the Northern Ireland international making his debut as an 80th minute substitute at the weekend.

Lewis had only been contracted to Preston for a number of hours before he joined his new teammates on their long trip to St Mary’s for their clash with Southampton on Saturday. The former Magpies man was included on the bench by Heckingbottom before replacing Alfie Devine with ten minutes of normal time to play.

Preston were two goals to the good at the time and ran-out 2-0 winners in what would prove to be Will Still’s last game in charge of the Saints.

Lewis’ move to Deepdale was confirmed four months after his departure from St James’ Park. Lewis was released as a free agent after his contract on Tyneside came to an end. Speaking about the defender following his side’s win over Southampton at the weekend, Heckingbottom revealed that the 27-year-old had desires on a move abroad before signing for Preston.

“I’ve spoken to Jamal a couple of times about loans in the past, so I did know him. He fancied somewhere on the continent in the summer,” Heckingbottom said.

“Nothing materialised and he was still free. Listen, he's played at the top level, 30 odd caps or whatever, played in the Premier League, he got promoted out of this league.

“He was as frustrated as anyone who's not in a club playing. I think it suits both.

“A trial for example, where he wants a longer contract - or Peter (Ridsdale) doesn't want to give a longer contract and he wants a trial - that's of no benefit to me whatsoever. We've signed him now, given him a wage, then we'll see what happens in two months. He was dead keen to come in and help the players.”

The former Sheffield United manager was then asked if he was surprised that a player of Lewis’ calibre, who has plenty of Championship experience and someone that was heavily-linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool before his move to the north east, was still available to sign on a free transfer. Heckingbottom responded: “Yeah but like I said, he had some things lined up on the continent that fell through at the end. Then he was scrambling and you are left a little bit.

“He said all the right things to me. He wants to come in and help. He'll have enjoyed that today.

“I've been honest with what we need from him; I need him to be ready to go straight away. He's kept himself fit. I think it suits both parties. We'll help him and we'll be good for him and hopefully, he's good for us and then we'll see where we go with it.”