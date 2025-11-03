Newcastle United injury news: The latest and estimated return dates on Yoane Wissa, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall and co.

Newcastle United return to action on Wednesday night, a little over 72 hours following their disappointing defeat against West Ham at the London Stadium. Despite taking an early lead, Eddie Howe’s side capitulated as the Hammers, who were winless in almost 250 days at home, scored three unanswered goals to claim all three points.

Howe made six changes from the side that started their win against Tottenham Hotspur in midweek, but a sub-par first-half saw him make three changes at the break, with one of those a potential blow for him in upcoming matches.

Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news surrounding Newcastle United and when those sidelined players could be expected back in action.

Newcastle United injury news

Lewis Hall - hamstring injury

Howe revealed that the game against Spurs on Wednesday came ‘too early’ for Hall to be involved. The defender was named in Sunday’s matchday squad for their game at the London Stadium but remained an unused substitute despite a number of tweaks to the defence by Howe during the 90 minutes.

Estimated return date = 05/11/25 v Athletic Club (h)

Tino Livramento - knee injury

Livramento suffered a knee injury against Arsenal in September and after initial fears of a long-term injury were quashed, an eight week timescale on his return was pencilled in by the club. The good news for Livramento and the Magpies is that he has returned to work on the grass and whilst he still faces a few more weeks on the sidelines, there is hope that he can return to action just after the next international break.

Estimated return date = 22/11/25 v Manchester City (h)

Kieran Trippier - illness

Trippier missed Sunday’s defeat against the Hammers through illness. An update on whether he will be fit enough to face Athletic Club is awaited and likely to be provided by Howe on Tuesday ahead of that game.

Estimated return date = 05/11/25 v Athletic Club (h)

Yoane Wissa - knee injury

Wissa has been sidelined with a PCL injury ever since his move from Brentford on deadline day. He is yet to feature for the Magpies and faces another couple of weeks on the sidelines.

Howe has admitted that even when Wissa is back fit, he will have to have a ‘six-week preseason’ to get him up to speed for Premier League action.

Wissa could feature before the next international break, although it is unlikely he will play a big role in any of those matches if he is able to finally be named in a matchday squad.

Estimated return date = 22/11/25 v Manchester City (h)

Harrison Ashby - thigh injury

Ashby has not been training with the first-team squad due to a thigh injury but no estimate has been given on his return date. The defender is yet to make his competitive debut for Newcastle after joining the club from West Ham United in January 2023.

On the former Hammer, Howe said: “At the moment, Harrison [Ashby] is injured and he’s been injured for a period of time with a thigh injury so we’re waiting for him to be fit again.”

Estimated return date = TBC