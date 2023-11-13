James Maddison injury: Tottenham Hotspur are set to be without the England international for an extended period.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison has been ruled out until 2024 following an ankle injury during the 4-1 defeat to Chelsea last week.

Maddison will miss at least 11 games due to injury, including Spurs' home match against Newcastle United on December 10 (4:30pm kick-off) as well as England's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maddison was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle following Leicester City's relegation last season before Spurs swooped for his signature over the summer. The Magpies opted to sign Maddison's former Foxes team-mate Harvey Barnes instead, who is also currently sidelined with a foot injury.

Tottenham will also be without Micky Van de Ven and Richarlison for the upcoming Premier League matches after the international break.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou said: "Micky has a fairly significant hamstring injury, so without putting firm timelines on it, at least a couple of months out for him, so we’re looking at the new year for him.

On Maddison, Postecoglou added: “Similar [to Van de Ven], he's got a quite significant sore ankle injury and was sent for scans, it wasn’t great, he’ll be out for a period of time, probably into the new year as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being the early pace-setters after 10 Premier League matches, Spurs have now lost their last two - dropping to fourth in the table.

Newcastle did the double over the North London side last season, winning 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before a 6-1 demolition at St James' Park which saw The Magpies lead 5-0 inside 21 minutes.