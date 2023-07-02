James Maddison suggests why he joined Tottenham Hotspur over Newcastle United

Newcastle have been long-term admirers of Maddison after seeing two transfer bids rejected by Leicester last summer. The reported £40million fee agreed between Leicester and Spurs was less than Newcastle’s second bid last August.

But The Foxes were put in a more vulnerable position following relegation with the 26-year-old having just a year left on his contract.

Speaking to Spurs following his arrival, Maddison said: “I’m absolutely thrilled. I feel like I’ve got a good understanding of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and now I’m a part of it.

“Being a Spurs player now is something I’m very excited about. You come here and you get a feel for the club and the people.”

Newcastle were very keen on Maddison but were prepared to move on if they sensed any reservations from the player about making the St James’ Park switch.

Maddison turned down Champions League football next season with Newcastle with Spurs not competing in any European competition for the first time in 14 years.

But the England international revealed a conversation he had with new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou before signing played a part in his decision.

“Speaking to the manager is very important,” he added. “To have a decent chat with him and to get his thoughts on things and how he sees Spurs going this season.

He said: ‘whether you come or not, you’re going to see a completely different Spurs team under me.’ It stuck with me that he said that and made me think that’s the self belief I have in myself.

“I spoke to Daniel [Levy, Spurs chairman] and they both spoke very highly of everything about the club, about me and things like that are so important. Building a good relationship with him with Daniel, speaking to the other players, obviously I know a lot of the lads anyway playing against them for many years anyway.

