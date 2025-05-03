Getty Images

The transfer window opens in less than a month’s time - and Newcastle United are preparing for a potentially transformative summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a quiet three windows over the last 18 months, Newcastle United’s PSR pressures have alleviated and they can really look to attack this summer’s window. Opening at an earlier date of June 1, the Magpies don’t have long until they can begin shaping Eddie Howe’s squad for, hopefully, both Premier League and Champions League campaigns next season.

Whilst they have done brilliantly to keep themselves in the mix for European football without a real senior addition to the squad since 2023, a few new faces are desperately needed to freshen up the options available to Howe. Whether those are players that can come in and impact the first-team straight away, or younger faces to bolster their squad depth, a whole host of options will be considered before and during the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But where do they need to strengthen most? The club will be open to adding in any position if the right deal comes along, but here are four priority positions, and the perfect players to fill those positions, that Newcastle United must look to add in this summer:

Goalkeeper - James Trafford

With a five-strong goalkeeping department already at Howe’s disposal, Newcastle needing to sign another one this summer seems silly on the face of it. However, Martin Dubravka was very close to leaving in January, Odysseas Vlachodimos doesn’t have a long-term future at the club and neither John Ruddy nor Mark Gillespie are expected to play first-team minutes.

Planning, and securing the club’s future, is something that will entice Newcastle towards a move for James Trafford. The Burnley stopper has been in sensational form this season and whilst his valuation may have crept up from what they were quoted last season, it’s understood that Newcastle remain interested in his services.

Talk of personal terms being agreed between the club and player were brushed off by Howe back in February, but Trafford is absolutely the man they will - and should - be targeting this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite struggling during his first Premier League campaign, the 22-year-old has come on leaps and bounds this season and has the potential to be a number one for the next decade or so. He has good ability with the ball at his feet and with players like Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Sven Botman all in the back line, could form part of a very settled defence for the next few years, and possibly more, to come.

Right-sided centre-back - Marc Guehi

Whilst many will see Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen as a better option for Newcastle United this summer, there is still a case to be made for Guehi’s signing. The England international will enter the final year of his contract when July comes and will likely be available at a more than significant discount than he was this time last year.

“If you want a superstar player, you need to pay superstar money,” Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said back in August, before adding a few days later: “I said it in the week, Marc is a great player and we are a club that have to accept where we are right now.

“We are not a destination, we are somewhere you travel through and if we get the right bids for players, in the right order, then we need to look at them. We haven't got that at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those quotes from Parish may come back to haunt him this summer, with Newcastle again searching for a centre-back addition. Fabian Schar and Dan Burn have been very good at times this season, but both are aged above 30 and a long-term partner for Sven Botman needs to be found.

Guehi won’t need any time to adapt to Premier League football and doesn’t turn 25 until July - meaning he still has plenty of time left to hit his prime.

Right-wing - Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo has been linked with a move to St James’ Park for a while now, but as reported by the Telegraph this week, his price tag may be a sticking point. The Cameroon international will likely cost around £60m and whilst that does seem to represent good value for a winger who has scored 18 Premier League goals this season, it would make him Newcastle’s second most expensive player ever - behind only Alexander Isak.

Mbeumo’s work rate, versatility and finishing ability does make him ideally suited to an Eddie Howe team, though, and whilst there may be cheaper options abroad, Mbeumo will also be able to hit the ground running straight away and compete for first-team starts. Miguel Almiron’s departure has left a gap on the right that needs plugging, Mbeumo, a similarly left-footed player who prefers that side of the pitch, seems the perfect way to fill that void.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Murphy will still be there to add good competition and can help take the load off the 25-year-old with European and Premier League games set to come thick-and-fast next season.

Striker - Jonathan David

Finding someone who is willing to sit on the bench behind Isak could be an issue for the Magpies this summer, but signing David would be a real statement of intent. The Canadian international is set to leave Lille as a free agent and has attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Free transfers come with less risk than fee paying ones, although it’s likely that David will be among the club’s highest earners should he move to St James’ Park. Having both Isak and David competing for starts can only be a good thing for Howe with both possessing European pedigree that will rival many of the world’s best strikers.