Craig Pawson will referee Newcastle United's clash with Brighton on Sunday. | Getty Images

Newcastle United head to the south coast this weekend for a clash against Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton - their third meeting of the season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seagulls have twice triumphed on Tyneside this season, winning in both Premier League and FA Cup action and could complete a treble over the Magpies when they meet on Sunday. However, Newcastle United will be determined to avoid that outcome in a match that could go a long way in determining what European competition they will play in next season.

A win for Eddie Howe’s side would significantly strengthen their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League, particularly with their nearest rivals all having tough games this weekend. A win on Sunday, coupled with Chelsea falling to defeat against Liverpool, would allow them to open a five point gap on the Blues ahead of their meeting at St James’ Park next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defeat, however, paired with a Chelsea win would see Enzo Maresca’s side leapfrog them ahead of that clash on Tyneside. It’s going to be a nerve-jangling day on the south coast as Newcastle United look for their first-ever Premier League win at the Amex Stadium.

Premier League announcement ahead of Brighton v Newcastle United

Ahead of Newcastle’s trip to the Amex Stadium, the Premier League have announced that Craig Pawson will referee Sunday’s game. Pawson was in charge of Newcastle’s first game of the season - one that saw him send off Fabian Schar following a confrontation between himself and then Southampton man Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Chilean theatrically threw himself to the floor to get his opposite number sent off, with Pawson issuing the former Switzerland international a red card and subsequent three match ban. The Magpies did not appeal the decision, believing that they had no chance of overturning the call despite there being very little contact between the two players involved in the incident.

“I think it’s really harsh on Fabby but I think we all know that you can’t give the referee the possibility to even give the red card so that’s something we learn from,” Howe said on that incident. “I thought our discipline record has been very good for a long period of time, so I don’t think that’s something that’s in our game. Certainly, a good one to learn from.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday’s game will be the fourth time Pawson has refereed the Magpies this season, with the 46-year-old also having been in the middle for their defeat at home to West Ham in November and their goalless draw with Everton a month prior - one he awarded Newcastle a penalty in after an intervention by VAR. Anthony Gordon’s effort was saved by Jordan Pickford as the two sides ran out a goalless draw.

Pawson will be assisted by Timothy Wood and Wade Smith at the Amex Stadium this weekend. Steve Martin will be on fourth official duty between the two dugouts.

Andy Madley will be on VAR duty at Stockley Park. He will be assisted by Scott Ledger.