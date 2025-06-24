Newcastle United’s chances of signing James Trafford have been handed a further boost following a transfer decision by Burnley.

Newcastle are in talks to sign Trafford from Burnley this summer after an unsuccessful attempt to sign the 22-year-old last year.

The goalkeeper helped Burnley earn promotion back to the Premier League, keeping 29 clean sheets in 45 Championship games last season.

After turning down two bids from Newcastle last summer around the £20million mark, The Clarets now value Trafford at around £40million.

According to Sky Germany, Burnley have agreed a £4.2million deal to sign 21-year-old Karlsruher SC goalkeeper Max Weiss on a four-year contract.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg wrote on X: “EXCL | Max Weiß to Burnley is considered a done deal! A full agreement has been reached between Burnley and Karlsruher. Transfer fee: €5 million all-in. Medical scheduled for Monday. Contract until 2029.

“Burnley believe the talented 21-year-old goalkeeper has the potential to become their long-term number one.”

Given the goalkeeper is a similar age to Trafford, the ‘long-term number one’ claim suggests Weiss is being recruited as a potential replacement.

Fabrizio Romano provides James Trafford transfer update

Newcastle will step up their attempt to sign Trafford with talks ongoing with Burnley.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed the deal ‘can happen’ next month with talks set to accelerate next week.

“Negotiations between Newcastle and Burnley for James Trafford are underway,” Romano tweeted. “Club to club talks continue as the deal can happen from July, so expected to accelerate from next week.”

Romano halso claimed that the personal terms Trafford agreed to at Newcastle last summer are still ‘valid’ this transfer window.

He tweeted: “Newcastle agreed personal terms with James Trafford since summer 2024 and the verbal pact is still valid. He’s still top of the list as new GK for Newcastle next season.”

James Trafford world-class claim

Trafford made headlines last season for believing he is a ‘world-class’ goalkeeper after helping Burnley to promotion. This is despite the 22-year-old only making 28 top flight appearances so far in his career for a relegated Burnley side.

Burnley boss Scott Parker initially made the claim as he said: “A really big moment, a big moment for him - the sign of a top, top world-class goalkeeper, really, that at times, and even in the second half, when he's pretty redundant, really, but he has to come up with big saves in big moments, collect balls from crosses.

“Not just today, you're seeing someone who, for large parts, for the majority of this season, has been top draw for us.”

When Parker’s comments were put to Trafford, the goalkeeper responded: “I know I'm a world-class goalkeeper!"

What does James Trafford deal mean for Newcastle United’s goalkeepers

Trafford’s potnetial arrival will likely see at least one goalkeeper leave Newcastle this summer.

Martin Dubravka is likely to leave after coming close to leaving Newcastle in January before being rewarded for his performances with a new short-term contract. John Ruddy is set to leave as things stand when his contract expires next week while there is uncertainty over Odysseas Vlachodimos’ future with the Greek international set to be made available to leave on loan unless a substantial offer comes in.

Nick Pope is also into the final year of his contract at St James’ Park but Newcastle view Trafford as an initial competitor for Pope rather than an instant replacement in the side.