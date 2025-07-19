Newcastle United transfer target James Trafford. | Getty Images

Newcastle United have been trying to sign James Trafford from Burnley for over a year.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle saw a bid rejected by Burnley last summer, and history has repeated itself this summer.

The Clarets’ promotion back to the Premier League and Trafford’s 29 clean sheets in 45 matches in the process have only seen his value increase over the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies have had a £27million bid rejected, with Burnley holding out for in excess of £30million up front.

Trafford has already agreed personal terms with Newcastle, but the deal hinges on whether they can reach an agreement with Burnley.

As revealed by The Gazette, Newcastle made contact with Burnley before the end of the 2024/25 season to discuss the potential transfer but are still yet to settle on a fee for the 22-year-old two months on.

A transfer that appeared to be only a matter of time and was understood to very close at one stage, only for a late U-turn by Burnley, has now dragged into the summer with other teams ready to swoop in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabrizio Romano drops James Trafford transfer bombshell

Manchester City could now look to hijack Newcastle’s move for James Trafford and would have a significant advantage when it comes to negotiations with Burnley.

Man City are considering their goalkeeping options with uncertainty over the futures Ederson and Stefan Ortega.

And Trafford could prove to be an ideal solution given the transfer clauses they have in place. Manchester City are understood to have a buy-back clause of around £40milllion for Trafford as well as a 20% sell-on.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester City have now made contact regarding Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Manchester City considering move for James Trafford to return to the club this summer…but only if one of their two main GKs leaves.

“Contacts took place in the recent days as Man City have buy back clause, this is why Newcastle deal is not sealed yet.”

Whether genuine interest or just a move made to help kick Newcastle into action, Manchester City would benefit either way from landing the goalkeeper themselves or receiving a sell-on percentage.

James Trafford missing from Burnley training camp

Trafford did not travel with Burnley for a training camp in Portugal this past week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead the goalkeeper remained in England and recently took to Instagram to post an image of himself in the Represent HQ gym back in Bolton, England, with the message: “On a mission.”

What that mission is exactly isn’t clear at the moment but should be within the coming days or weeks.

James Trafford on NUFC interest

Trafford recently addressed Newcastle’s interest when speaking on the Fozcast with former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Although he didn’t name Newcastle specifically, he did go into some detail about a transfer he was close to completing last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the summer I think people knew I wanted to move,” he said.“The club that I was close to going, it was a good fit for me. It was brilliant for me and I really believed in it.

“I wanted to move, not just because I didn’t want to play in the Championship, I had no shame playing in the Championship. I have no ego to think I’m better than the Championship. You only prove something by performing and showing people. You can say whatever you want but unless you perform.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“It was just when an opportunity and a situation you think suits you can happen, you should take it and you should try and go for it, so I wanted to move. It was close but it didn’t end up happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The manager was brilliant throughout pre-season. I wasn’t the best, I was moody because I’m young and I wanted to move, but in the moment I still worked extremely hard.

“I knew the longer it went on, the reality became I would be playing the first game of the season and I wanted to play. I told the manager I’m available if he wanted to select me. If not, I’ll sit on the bench, but I’m available. He played me the first game and that was it.”