Newcastle United have stepped up their interest in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford this week.

Newcastle attempted to sign Trafford last summer but saw two bids rejected by Burnley despite the goalkeeper agreeing to make the switch to St James’ Park.

A year on and The Clarets are in a stronger negotiating position having earned promotion back to the Premier League with Trafford keeping 29 Championship clean sheets in the process.

The 22-year-old’s value has doubled in the past 12 months with Burnley now valuing the goalkeeper at around £40million. That would make Trafford the fifth most expensive goalkeeper of all time, and Newcastle are now in talks to strike a deal.

Fabrizio Romano provides James Trafford Newcastle United transfer update

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Newcastle are in talks to agree a deal with negotiations set to accelerate next week.

“Negotiations between Newcastle and Burnley for James Trafford are underway,” Romano tweeted. “Club to club talks continue as the deal can happen from July, so expected to accelerate from next week.”

Romano has also claimed that the personal terms Trafford agreed to at Newcastle last summer are still ‘valid’ this transfer window.

Romano tweeted: “Newcastle agreed personal terms with James Trafford since summer 2024 and the verbal pact is still valid. He’s still top of the list as new GK for Newcastle next season.”

According to Sky Germany, Burnley have lined up a move to sign 21-year-old Karlsruher SC goalkeeper Max Weiss on a four-year deal. A player who could be seen as Trafford’s long-term replacement at Turf Moor.

James Trafford ‘really wanted’ Newcastle United move

Without naming Newcastle explicitly, Trafford recently spoke about really wanting a transfer to happen last summer.

Speaking to former goalkeeper Ben Foster on Fozcast, Trafford admitted: “In the summer [2024], I wanted to move because the club I was close to going to was a good fit for me at the time.

“It was brilliant for me, I really believed in it and I really wanted the move. Not because I didn't want to play in the Championship, I had no shame or no ego to be like 'I'm better than Championship,' you only prove you're better than something by performing and showing people.

“It was just when the opportunity and a situation you believe suits you can happen, you should take it and you should go for it.

“So I wanted to move and it was close but it didn't end up happening. The manager [Scott Parker] was brilliant with me throughout in pre-season because I was obviously moody because I wanted to move.”

Despite his disappointment at the transfer falling through, Trafford displayed his professionalism by earning his place back in the Burnley side for the opening game of the 2024-25 season and hasn’t looked back since.

But his desire to play at the top of the Premier League is still very strong.

“That's where I've always been aiming for, the top of the Prem,” he added. “Everyone wants to go there and everyone wants to play there.

“I know that to get there you need to play games so that when I do go back, to wherever I end up, whenever, I'm ready for it and the best equipped to perform.”