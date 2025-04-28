Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United transfer target James Trafford has responded to the speculation surrounding his future at Burnley.

Newcastle United top summer transfer target James Trafford admitted he is aware of the ‘noise’ regarding a potential move away from Burnley.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper has enjoyed a remarkable season in the Championship, conceding just 15 goals in 44 games and keeping 29 clean sheets in the process. Unsurprisingly, his form in goal has helped Burnley get promoted back to the Premier League at the first attempt and saw him named in the Championship team of the season.

Trafford joined Burnley from Manchester City in the summer of 2023 but had a difficult debut season in the Premier League, conceding 62 goals in 28 games. He was dropped for The Clarets’ final 10 games of the season as they were relegated.

But Championship football has seen the goalkeeper bounce back emphatically. The goalkeeper has been part of recent England squads, moving ahead of Newcastle’s Nick Pope in the international pecking order.

"Every year throughout my professional career I've tried to improve my game and myself and luckily this year there's a lot of stats that indicate I have," Trafford told BBC Sport.

"But last season I improved so much and the season before, so it's not a surprise that I've done well this season and improved because every day I try to get better.

"It's just that everyone is seeing the numbers and stats that show that."

James Trafford addresses summer transfer speculation

After trying and failing to sign Trafford from Burnley last summer, Newcastle are set to make another move ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Magpies have continued to monitor Trafford during his impressive season after having a £16million bid turned down by Burnley last summer. The young goalkeeper was understood to have verbally agreed personal terms with Newcastle last summer and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that that agreement ‘is still valid’ ahead of the summer window.

But when asked about his future, Trafford appeared relaxed about the situation.

"I don't go on my phone too much,” he said. “I'm not naive enough to say I don't see any of the noise around me but it doesn't bother me. Whatever happens will happen. I've done all I can this season."

James Trafford makes ‘world class’ claim

Trafford recently made headlines for claiming he believes he’s a ‘world class’ goalkeeper after helping Burnley to promotion.

Clarets boss Scott Parker initially made the claim as he said: “A really big moment, a big moment for him - the sign of a top, top world-class goalkeeper, really, that at times, and even in the second half, when he's pretty redundant, really, but he has to come up with big saves in big moments, collect balls from crosses.

“Not just today, you're seeing someone who, for large parts, for the majority of this season, has been top draw for us.”

When Parker’s comments were put to Trafford, the goalkeeper responded: “I know I'm a world-class goalkeeper!"