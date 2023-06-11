In October 2021, Newcastle were taken over by a consortium made up of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media. RB Sports & Media, of which Reuben is part, own a 10% stake in the club.

Reuben spoke to the Business of Sport Podcast to give some insight into the takeover while also delving into his personal relationship with sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about his sporting icons, the Newcastle co-owner responded: “Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan - I’m a big boxing fan and this is one I actually really respect because I grew up watching and would stay up all night to watch his fights, Lennox Lewis.

“He wasn’t the most exciting but he would win every match and I would love his ruthlessness.”

When turning his attention to football, Reuben gave an obvious answer before being pressed on a fairly niche former Newcastle player that may surprise a few.

“I’ve got to give you a football icon and you know what I’m going to play to the crowd, it’s got to be Alan Shearer,” Reuben added. “Celestine [Babayaro], yeah, he was number two! It was a close number two.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Shearer needs no introduction, Babayaro played just 47 times for Newcastle in the Premier League between 2005 and 2007 following his arrival from Chelsea. The Nigerian left-back played just shy of 200 matches for Chelsea, winning the FA Cup and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup during his eight-year stint at the club.

And that explains Reuben’s seemingly bizarre namecheck as the 36-year-old Magpies co-owner supported Chelsea growing up. He was then asked about who his dream signing would be for Newcastle of any player past or present.

“Who would be great in this team today because we have two amazing Brazilian boys in Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton - any player from history I’d love to add Pele,” Reuben responded. “I know how much it would mean to those two, and then the outpost at Newcastle would be so fun.