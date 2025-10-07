Newcastle United news: Jamie Reuben has sent a message to supporters on the anniversary of the club’s takeover.

Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben has sent supporters a three-word message on the fourth anniversary of the takeover of the club.

7 October 2021 will be a day that lives forever in the history of Newcastle United as Mike Ashley’s 14-year reign as owner came to an end. After a protracted 18-month saga, the Premier League finally rubber stamped the PIF-led takeover of Newcastle United with the announcement making the £305m deal official coming at 5:15pm that evening.

Four years later, Newcastle United have qualified twice for the Champions League and played in two major cup finals, winning one to finally end their long, long wait for domestic silverware. Despite all the hurdles being placed in their way and new financial restrictions being implemented, the work done by Eddie Howe and his team on the pitch means it has been a very good first four years under new ownership.

Jamie Reuben, whose stake in Newcastle United has increased to around 15% following Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s departure, marked the four-year anniversary of the takeover with a three-word message to fans on X. Quote tweeting a post from Newcastle United Supporters Trust marking the four year anniversary, Reuben wrote: ‘Happy anniversary magpies ❤’

Eddie Howe defends Newcastle United owners

Whilst the Magpies have enjoyed huge success on the pitch since the takeover of the club, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the new owners. Frustrations in the transfer market, particularly at the beginning of this summer’s transfer window, had led some supporters to question the commitment of the club’s majority owners, PIF.

Many of the criticisms of PIF from fans have centered around where Newcastle United feature in their priority list. PIF own clubs in Saudi Arabia, have invested in the controversial LIV Golf movement, as well as interests elsewhere in football.

All of these have seen some fans on social media worry that the ownership, who have been hamstrung by the Premier League’s financial rules ever since the takeover was confirmed in October 2021, may have lost interest in the club. Eddie Howe, though, emphatically dismissed that notion when speaking to the media earlier this season.

Asked whether the owners are not as engaged in the club and project as they once were, Howe responded: “No, the owners are very much engaged, as much as they always have been. There's a lot going on in the football club behind the scenes to take the club forward.

“Whether that's stadium-related, training ground-related. These things, unfortunately, do take time and there's not a quick decision-making process that can fast-forward things any quicker than they take.

“Obviously, I'm not in control of any of the details of that. But I am part of board meetings and [there is] a lot of talk about the future.

“They're very much here and desperate for success and to take the club forward. This has been a challenging period where there'll be a lot of different opinions on different subjects.

“But I can assure everybody connected with Newcastle that the owners are very much behind the project. And fighting every day for the club.”