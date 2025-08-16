Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben has issued a message to supporters ahead of the Premier League opener at Aston Villa on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle head into the new season as Carabao Cup holders with Champions League football to look forward to for the second time in three seasons.

There are a lot of things to be positive about at Newcastle right now but the club also has more than its fair share of challenges.

The Magpies are searching for a sporting director for the third time since the Saudi-led takeover involving Reuben’s RB Sports and Media back in October 2021. Newcastle also have a departing chief executive officer in Darren Eales, though news of a replacement has not been forthcoming.

Added to that, Newcastle have also had many frustrations on the transfer front with several missed targets and top scorer Alexander Isak going on strike in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool.

Jamie Reuben takes control of striker pursuit

Reuben took charge of Newcastle’s pursuit of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig last month which, if agreed, would have paved the way for Isak leaving the club. As it happened, Newcastle submitted a £70million bid only for Manchester United to swoop in and strike a deal to sign the striker.

Since missing out on the Slovenian, Newcastle have remained busy in the transfer market with the additions of centre-back Malick Thiaw from AC Milan and the to be confirmed deal of midfielder Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa. The club are also pushing to sign Brentford forward Yoane Wissa ahead of their opening home match at St James’ Park against Liverpool on August 25.

Discussing the potential of signing a striker before the September 1 transfer deadline, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “It's a small field. The centre-forward market this year is as tight as I've ever known it.

“But we're still actively looking and I think there is someone there to meet our requirements.

“I will go with whatever hand I’m dealt, that has always been my way of thinking. I don’t want to give excuses or look for excuses, because that spreads right through the squad.

“The ideal would be that we sign a striker. We need one irrespective of what happens to Alex’s situation. With the amount of games we need that [striker], and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Jamie Reuben issues Newcastle United apology

Ahead of the new season, Newcastle co-owner Reuben apologised for the lack of communication during a turbulent summer for the club.

Yet even his message came from his personal X account rather than official club channels as he thanked supporters and teased the upcoming Champions League campaign.

“Ahead of a new Champions League season, I want to renew our thanks to our supporters for their unwavering commitment to @NUFC once again,” Reuben said.

“Definitely an eventful summer and I am sorry I was not able to communicate directly more, but everyone from ownership down was working tirelessly to ensure we have the best possible season ahead. Safe travels to Villa Park and Up The Mags.”

Newcastle open their season against an Aston Villa side they pipped to Champions League qualification on goal difference on the final day of the 2024/25 season. The Magpies previous visit to Villa Park ended 4-1 in the hosts’ favour back in April.