Jamie Reuben's position on Newcastle United amid Chelsea takeover links

Reuben – who owns 10% of the club through RB Sports & Media – was this week linked with a move for Chelsea, which was put up for sale by Roman Abramovich last week.

Abramovich, however, is now unable to sell the Premier League club, having been sanctioned today for his links to Vladimir Putin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The oligarch has been hit with an asset freeze and a travel ban for his longstanding ties to president Putin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reuben, previously on the board at Queens Park Rangers, had been “exploring a bid” for Chelsea, according to Bloomberg.

Any move for the Club World Cup-winners would have had implications for Newcastle, 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund following a £305million takeover late last year, because of the Premier League’s rules on dual ownership.

However, the Gazette understands that Reuben – whose family have significant property interests in Newcastle – is excited by the potential of United.

After last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, Reuben tweeted: “Important win. Up the Premier League we go. Supporters terrific again – thank you.”

Newcastle United c0-owner Jamie Reuben at St James's Park.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be given a special licence to continue operation, but the sale of the club is now on hold.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries said on Twitter: “Our priority is to hold those who have enabled the Putin regime to account.

“Today’s sanctions obviously have a direct impact on Chelsea and its fans. We have been working hard to ensure the club and the national game are not unnecessarily harmed by these important sanctions.

“To ensure the club can continue to compete and operate, we are issuing a special licence that will allow fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket holders to attend matches while, crucially, depriving Abramovich of benefiting from his ownership of the club.

“I know this brings some uncertainty, but the Government will work with the league and clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended. Football clubs are cultural assets, and the bedrock of our communities. We’re committed to protecting them.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.